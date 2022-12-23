Brutal Assault Adds Several Iconic Bands To Lineup To Include Obituary, Possessed and Immolation
Band Photo: Meshuggah (?)
Brutal Assault added several iconic bands to its already incredible 2023 lineup. Some of these names you might be familiar with such as Obituary, Possessed, Immolation, Meshuggah, Heilung.
The Czech Republic based metal festival is set to take place on August 9-12 at Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic.
