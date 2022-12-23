Dysmorphic Demiurge Premiere New Lyric Video For "The Antediluvian Massacres" From Latest Album "The Great and Terrible War"

Knoxville, Tennessee-based slamming brutal death metal outfit Dysmorphic Demiurge premiere a new lyric video for their single “The Antediluvian Massacres”, taken from their latest album "The Great and Terrible War", out in stores now via Miasma Records and Vomit Your Shirt Records.

Check out now "The Antediluvian Massacres" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.