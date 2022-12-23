Infestantibus Premiere Debut Single & Lyric Video "Likeness of Creator"
Hungarian slamming brutal death metal duo Infestantibus premiere their debut single and lyric video by the name of “Likeness of Creator”, streaming via YouTube for you now below.
