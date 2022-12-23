Shores Of Null Premiere New Single & Music Video "Nothing Left To Burn" From Upcoming New Album "The Loss Of Beauty"

Italian doom metal act Shores Of Null premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Nothing Left To Burn”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Loss Of Beauty", which will be out in stores March 24th, 2023.

Check out now "Nothing Left To Burn" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Tell the outfit:

"This song was originally written in 2018 and recorded in 2019, with the intent of releasing it the next year, but then we changed our minds and released 'Beyond The Shores' instead.

"So this song was kept secret until today, almost frozen in time, and it's so cathartic to be finally sharing it with you, both song and video, which is by far the most complex visual piece we've ever done, and for this, we must thank Martina and the Sanda Movies crew for the amazing work. It is a song about the burden of life, its endless struggles, and suffering, with the awareness that our existence is only transitory."