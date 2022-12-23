Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Little Rock's doom/sludge trio Mammoth Caravan
Arkansas has belched forth top-tier, disgusting doom and sludge for years. Bands like Rwake, Deadbird and Pallbearer are undeniably at the forefront of such subgenres. Born recently from this rich soil of southern sludge is Little Rock's Mammoth Caravan. They released a two-song promo this year, and both of those tracks will appear on the band’s debut EP, “Ice Cold Oblivion,” which is set for release on February 25, 2023.
The intensity and ugliness that’s invariably an element of sludge—speaking of the good bands, anyway—is on full display. But compared to most bands of their ilk, Mammoth Caravan isn’t buried in misery as much. There’s a slight psychedelic touch to the proceedings and an obvious passion for the style that one would imagine from high school kids jamming out and finding themselves musically in a garage. Songs like “Petroglyph” and “Megafauna” are vibrant and tough, likely to appeal to fans of bands as varied as Neurosis and Electric Wizard. “Ice Cold Oblivion” will be self-released digitally, meaning that a label would be wise to link up with Mammoth Caravan very soon.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
