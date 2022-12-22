Tribunal Premiere New Single & Music Video "Without Answer" From Upcoming New Album "The Weight Of Remembrance"

Vancouver, BC-based doom outfit Tribunal premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Without Answer”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Weight Of Remembrance", which will be out in stores January 20, 2023 via 20 Buck Spin.

Check out now "Without Answer" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





The new record features contributions from drummer Julia Geaman, drums on "Apathy's Keep" by Magdalena Wienski, piano on "Remembrance" by Claine Lamb, and guest vocals by Rory Say. The full-length was mixed and mastered by Markov Soroka (Tchornobog, Drown, etc.).