Enslaved Premiere New Live Video “Caravans To The Outer Worlds”
Band Photo: Black Anvil (?)
Progressive black metal band Enslaved premiere a standalone live music video for their “Caravans To The Outer Worlds“, which will appear on the band’s upcoming new record “Heimdal”, due out March 03rd.
Explains singer/bassist Grutle Kjellson:
“Caravans To The Outer Worlds was the first material written for our upcoming album, and that first song usually points in a certain direction. However, this song points in several directions, and that really made the whole process immensely interesting, and ultimately pushed us making our best album ever!
This live-version, taken from ‘The Otherworldly Big Band Experience‘, our last big project keeping us alive during the pandemic, is the first of hopefully many opportunities to behold a performance of this energetic song. We hope you’ll enjoy it. God Jól!”
Enslaved will team up with Insomnium for a co-headlining North American tour in April, 2023 with Black Anvil joining them as opener on the below the dates:
04/05 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
04/06 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
04/07 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
04/08 Toronto, ON – The Opera House
04/10 April Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
04/11 April Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
04/12 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
04/14 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre
04/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
04/17 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
04/18 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw
04/19 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
04/21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
04/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
04/23 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater
04/25 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
04/26 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
04/28 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
04/29 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
04/30 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Atrocity Shares "Malicious Sukkubus" Music Video
- Next Article:
Tribunal Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Enslaved Premiere New Live Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.