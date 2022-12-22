Enslaved Premiere New Live Video “Caravans To The Outer Worlds”

Band Photo: Black Anvil (?)

Progressive black metal band Enslaved premiere a standalone live music video for their “Caravans To The Outer Worlds“, which will appear on the band’s upcoming new record “Heimdal”, due out March 03rd.

Explains singer/bassist Grutle Kjellson:

“Caravans To The Outer Worlds was the first material written for our upcoming album, and that first song usually points in a certain direction. However, this song points in several directions, and that really made the whole process immensely interesting, and ultimately pushed us making our best album ever!

This live-version, taken from ‘The Otherworldly Big Band Experience‘, our last big project keeping us alive during the pandemic, is the first of hopefully many opportunities to behold a performance of this energetic song. We hope you’ll enjoy it. God Jól!”

Enslaved will team up with Insomnium for a co-headlining North American tour in April, 2023 with Black Anvil joining them as opener on the below the dates:

04/05 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

04/06 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

04/07 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

04/08 Toronto, ON – The Opera House

04/10 April Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

04/11 April Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

04/12 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

04/14 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre

04/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

04/17 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

04/18 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw

04/19 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

04/21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

04/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

04/23 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater

04/25 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

04/26 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

04/28 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

04/29 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

04/30 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage