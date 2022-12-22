"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Enslaved Premiere New Live Video “Caravans To The Outer Worlds”

posted Dec 22, 2022 at 2:07 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Black Anvil

Band Photo: Black Anvil (?)

Progressive black metal band Enslaved premiere a standalone live music video for their “Caravans To The Outer Worlds“, which will appear on the band’s upcoming new record “Heimdal”, due out March 03rd.

Explains singer/bassist Grutle Kjellson:

“Caravans To The Outer Worlds was the first material written for our upcoming album, and that first song usually points in a certain direction. However, this song points in several directions, and that really made the whole process immensely interesting, and ultimately pushed us making our best album ever!

This live-version, taken from ‘The Otherworldly Big Band Experience‘, our last big project keeping us alive during the pandemic, is the first of hopefully many opportunities to behold a performance of this energetic song. We hope you’ll enjoy it. God Jól!”

Enslaved will team up with Insomnium for a co-headlining North American tour in April, 2023 with Black Anvil joining them as opener on the below the dates:

04/05 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
04/06 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
04/07 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
04/08 Toronto, ON – The Opera House
04/10 April Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
04/11 April Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
04/12 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
04/14 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre
04/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
04/17 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
04/18 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw
04/19 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
04/21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
04/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
04/23 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater
04/25 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
04/26 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
04/28 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
04/29 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
04/30 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

