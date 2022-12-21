Atrocity Shares "Malicious Sukkubus" Music Video Featuring Elina Siirala And Zoë Marie Federoff
Band Photo: Atrocity (?)
German death metal veterans Atrocity has debuted a new music video for the song, "Malicious Sukkubus." You can check it out below. The song is taken from the band's upcoming new album, "Okkult III," which is set to be released on January 20th through Massacre Records and features guest appearances from EAtrocity Shares "Malicious Sukkubus" Music Video Featuring Elina Siirala and Zoë Marie Federoff.
