Vader Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates With Krisiun And Decrepit Birth

Polish death metal legends, Vader, are proud to announce their Revelation Of The Wicked - North American 2023. The 29-date trek will kick off in Arizona on March 18, the tour will make stops in Atlanta, Quebec City, and Salt Lake City before concluding in San Diego on April 17. Joining the tour are Brazil's death metal heroes Krisiun, and brutal-tech death merchants and label mates Decrepit Birth.

Vader’s Piotr "Peter" Wiwczarek comments, “FINALLY, we are announcing the long-awaited US & Canada tour. It's been a while since our last visit to the North American continent in early 2020. Together with Continental and Nuclear Blast, we prepared a very special show including a set of songs from the debut of The Ultimate Incantation (30-year anniversary) and Revelations (20-year anniversary). Quite a number of them were very occasionally or never played before. A nice mix of other Vader albums should satisfy every VaderManiac indeed. Revelations Of The Wicked - North America 2023 will open the Gates to Hell wide just for you. ARE YOU READY?"

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday at 9 AM, PST / 12 PM. EST.

The tour dates are as follows:

March 18 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

March 19 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

March 20 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

March 21 - Come and Take it Live - Austin, TX

March 22 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

March 24 - Gramps - Miami, FL

March 25 - The Conduit - Orlando, FL

March 26 - The Masquerade (Hell) - Atlanta, GA

March 27 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

March 27 - Warehouse on Watts - Philadelphia, PA

March 29 - Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY

March 30 - Middle-East Downstairs - Boston, MA

March 31 - Studio TD - Montreal, QC

April 1 - La Source de la Martinière - Quebec City, QC

April 2 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

April 3 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

April 4 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

April 5 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

April 6 - Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, MN

April 7 - BLVD Nights - Kansas City, MO

April 8 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

April 9 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

April 11 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

April 12 - Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

April 13 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

April 14 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

April 15 - Backstage Bar - Las Vegas, NV

April 16 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

April 17 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA