Danzig Announced As Third Headliner For Mystic Festival 2023
Band Photo: Danzig (?)
Danzig, a living legend of American metal scene, will be the third headliner of Mystic Festival. Danzig’s concert in Gdansk will be one of his two European performances. Danzig will play his cult, debut album in its entirety.
Mystic Festival 2023 will take place on June 7-10 in Gdansk, at the already familiar grounds of the Shipyard. More information and tickets can be found on their website.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Danzig To Headline Mystic Festival 2023"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.