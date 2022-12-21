Danzig Announced As Third Headliner For Mystic Festival 2023

Band Photo: Danzig (?)

Danzig, a living legend of American metal scene, will be the third headliner of Mystic Festival. Danzig’s concert in Gdansk will be one of his two European performances. Danzig will play his cult, debut album in its entirety.

Mystic Festival 2023 will take place on June 7-10 in Gdansk, at the already familiar grounds of the Shipyard. More information and tickets can be found on their website.