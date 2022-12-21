Cruelintent Premiere New Single "Nataraja" From Upcoming New Album "Path To Ruin"

Ontario, Canada-based beatdown/deathcore upstarts Cruelintent premiere a new single titled “Nataraja”, taken from their upcoming new album "Path To Ruin", which will be out in stores in 2023.

Check out now "Nataraja" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



