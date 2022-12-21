"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Rotting Christ’s Sakis Tolis Premieres New Single & Lyric Video "The Origin"

posted Dec 21, 2022 at 2:26 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Rotting Christ

Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)

Rotting Christ’s Sakis Tolis premieres a new single and lyric video by the name of “The Origin”, streaming via YouTube for you now below.


Comments Tolis:

“This is a song that consists exclusively of words with Greek roots, so it can be understood and read from both Greek and English speaking listeners! Hope you will enjoy this version of my ‘it’s all Greek to me’ song!”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Rotting Christ’s Sakis Tolis Premieres New Single"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 