Rotting Christ’s Sakis Tolis Premieres New Single & Lyric Video "The Origin"
Rotting Christ’s Sakis Tolis premieres a new single and lyric video by the name of “The Origin”, streaming via YouTube for you now below.
Comments Tolis:
“This is a song that consists exclusively of words with Greek roots, so it can be understood and read from both Greek and English speaking listeners! Hope you will enjoy this version of my ‘it’s all Greek to me’ song!”
