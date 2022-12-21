Bullet For My Valentine Premiere New Music Video “No More Tears To Cry”
Welsh metalcore outfit Bullet For My Valentine premiere a new official music video for their single “No More Tears To Cry“, taken from the group’s deluxe edition of their latest self-titled studio full-length.
Check out now "No More Tears To Cry" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Comment the group:
“The song is a dark but colorful story about dealing with mental health struggles. Musically the track is very different from the other tracks on the album and has a lot of surprises on there, including slide guitar…”
