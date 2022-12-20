Nervosa Parts Ways With Drummer Nanu Villalba; Set To Record New Album Next Month

Band Photo: Nervosa (?)

Thrash metal quartet Nervosa has announced that they have parted company with drummer

Nahir "Nanu" Salomé Villalba. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"With this post we would like to inform our fans and followers that Nanu Villalba makes no longer part of Nervosa due to lack of common agreement. We thank her for the contribution till now and we wish the best for her future. The composition and preproduction of the album is continuing normally and we are hitting the studio in a month. Stay tuned!"