"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Nervosa Parts Ways With Drummer Nanu Villalba; Set To Record New Album Next Month

posted Dec 20, 2022 at 10:09 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Nervosa

Band Photo: Nervosa (?)

Thrash metal quartet Nervosa has announced that they have parted company with drummer
Nahir "Nanu" Salomé Villalba. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"With this post we would like to inform our fans and followers that Nanu Villalba makes no longer part of Nervosa due to lack of common agreement. We thank her for the contribution till now and we wish the best for her future. The composition and preproduction of the album is continuing normally and we are hitting the studio in a month. Stay tuned!"

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Nervosa Parts Ways With Drummer"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 