Coprophagia Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Intracranial Ascension" From Upcoming New Album "Atonement Without Mercy"

Manchester, United Kingdom-based slamming brutal death metal outfit Coprophagia premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Intracranial Ascension”, taken from their upcoming new album "Atonement Without Mercy", which will be out in stores today via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Intracranial Ascension" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



