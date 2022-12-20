Coprophagia Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Intracranial Ascension" From Upcoming New Album "Atonement Without Mercy"
Manchester, United Kingdom-based slamming brutal death metal outfit Coprophagia premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Intracranial Ascension”, taken from their upcoming new album "Atonement Without Mercy", which will be out in stores today via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Intracranial Ascension" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Coprophagia Premiere New Single & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.