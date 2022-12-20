Safeword Premiere New Single “Money”
Los Angeles, California-based nu-metal/metalcore trio Safeword premiere a new single titled “Money”, streaming via YouTube for you now below.
Line-up:
Ethan Abbott - Vocals
Eric Wilson - Bass
Logan Abbott - Guitar/Programming
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
71TonMan Premiere New Single "Famine"
- Next Article:
Disheveled Convolution Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Safeword Premiere New Single 'Money'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.