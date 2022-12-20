Wolfdom Premiere New Single "Moonlight Misanthropy" From Upcoming New Album
International blackened heavy metal band Wolfdom premiere a new single titled “Moonlight Misanthropy”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which will be out in stores January 23rd, 2023 via GrimmDistribution.
Check out now "Moonlight Misanthropy" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
