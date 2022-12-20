Wolfdom Premiere New Single "Moonlight Misanthropy" From Upcoming New Album

International blackened heavy metal band Wolfdom premiere a new single titled “Moonlight Misanthropy”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which will be out in stores January 23rd, 2023 via GrimmDistribution.

