I Prevail Premiere New Live Music Video “Bad Things”
Melodic metalcore outfit I Prevail premiere their new live music video for the band's single “Bad Things“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The footage for the clip was filmed during this year's touring in support of their latest studio full-length “True Power“.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Manifesting Obscenity Premiere Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Wolfdom Premiere New Track "Moonlight Misanthropy"
0 Comments on "I Prevail Premiere New Live Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.