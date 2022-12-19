Manifesting Obscenity Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Necromancy Galaxies"

Slamming brutal death outfit Manifesting Obscenity premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new 2-song EP "Necromancy Galaxies", which is out now via Inherited Suffering Records.

Check out now "Necromancy Galaxies" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.