Spitpool Premiere New Track "Anger Issues" - Jason Gerhard Of Kanine Guests
Quebec City, Canada-based slamming deathcore outfit Spitpool premiere a new single titled “Anger Issues”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track features guest vocals by Jason Gerhard of Kanine.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Gatekeeper Premiere New Single "Exiled King"
- Next Article:
Manifesting Obscenity Premiere Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Spitpool Premiere New Track 'Anger Issues'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.