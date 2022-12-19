"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Spitpool Premiere New Track "Anger Issues" - Jason Gerhard Of Kanine Guests

posted Dec 19, 2022 at 3:01 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Quebec City, Canada-based slamming deathcore outfit Spitpool premiere a new single titled “Anger Issues”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track features guest vocals by Jason Gerhard of Kanine.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Spitpool Premiere New Track 'Anger Issues'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 