Gatekeeper Premiere New Single "Exiled King" From Upcoming New Album "From Western Shores"
Vancouver, British Columbia-based epic heavy metal band Gatekeeper premiere a new single titled “Exiled King”, taken from their upcoming new album "From Western Shores", which will be out in stores on March 23, 2023 via Cruz Del Sur Music.
Check out now "Exiled King" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Gatekeeper Premiere New Single 'Exiled King'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.