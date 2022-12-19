Gatekeeper Premiere New Single "Exiled King" From Upcoming New Album "From Western Shores"

Vancouver, British Columbia-based epic heavy metal band Gatekeeper premiere a new single titled “Exiled King”, taken from their upcoming new album "From Western Shores", which will be out in stores on March 23, 2023 via Cruz Del Sur Music.

Check out now "Exiled King" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



