Megaton Sword Premiere New Single "Power" From Upcoming New Album "Might & Power"

Winterthur, Switzerland-based heavy metal/ power metal quintet Megaton Sword premiere a new single titled “Power”, taken from their upcoming new sophomore album "Might & Power", which will be out in stores February 24 via Dying Victims Productions.

Check out now "Power" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



