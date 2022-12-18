Maggot King Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Scraping The Grinder Of Decay"

Australian slamming brutal death metal outfit Maggot King premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Scraping The Grinder Of Decay", which was released December 18, 2022 via Inherited Suffering Records.

Check out now "Scraping The Grinder Of Decay" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.



