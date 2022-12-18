Hypno5e Premiere New Single & Music Video "Sheol Part II – Lands of Haze" From Upcoming New Album "Sheol"

Progressive metal group Hypno5e return with another new single and music video by the name of "Sheol Part II – Lands of Haze", off their approaching new record "Sheol", due out on February 24, 2023.





Explain the band:

"The video clip for 'Sheol Part II' was shot in Mont Ventoux in the south of France during a cold, intense stormy night with much rain and fog; perfect for the mood and tone of the track. We chose this place specifically because of its distinctive landscape that looks like another planet, full of desolation and life – making the scenery incredibly poetic.

In the Hebrew Bible, Sheol is the place where all souls meet after their death, to re main in silence and to turn to dust once more."