Headline News

Fatal Embrace Premiere New Single "Empyreal Doom" From Upcoming New Album "Manifestum Infernalis"

Swedish black metal group Fatal Embrace premiere a new single titled “Empyreal Doom”, taken from their upcoming new album "Manifestum Infernalis", which will be released by Black Lion Records on March 24th, 2023.

The new effort will follow the Fatal Embrace’s first full-length studio album "Shadowsouls’ Garden" by a mere 26 years , with no other records by the group in between the two.

Check out now "Empyreal Doom" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



