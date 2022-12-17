Megadeth Premiere New Music Video For "Killing Time"
Band Photo: Megadeth (?)
Megadeth reveal the fifth chapter in the series of video that has accompanied their current album “The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!“. Leo Liberti once again directed this latest clip, which is for the record’s song “Killing Time“.
