Kill The Imposter Premiere New Single & Music Video "Kuklinski" From Upcoming New Album "The Pain Never Dies"

Orlando, FL-based deathcore outfit Kill The Imposter premiere a new official music video for their single “Kuklinski“, taken from their forthcoming new album “The Pain Never Dies“, due out February 17th on Suburban Noize. The track draws inspiration from the life of convicted murderer and hitman Richard “The Iceman” Kuklinski.

Tells frontman Johnny Nobody:

“As you mentally go down that twisted dark road, we get in the mindset of one of our favorite serial killers Richard Kuklinski, derived from his interviews on the iceman chronicles. I’m really using his words and maybe even lack of emotion to describe something so crazy and dark with no remorse or empathy. I suppose that’s where that pain comes from; being too tough to let it out.”