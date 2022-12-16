Report

The Great Heathen Tour Report

Band Photo: Amon Amarth (?)

Tonight, in San Diego, the second-to-last stop on Amon Amarth’s 2022 "The Great Heathen Tour" with Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation will take place. This will be a hometown show for the latter. Tomorrow night the tour will wrap up at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Back on December 13, Metal Underground was at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon to witness the spectacle.

Travis Ryan of Cattle Decapitation said something like, “You can read about your decapitation in your obituary. After which your carcass will be delivered to Valhalla.” What a lineup, right?

At metal festivals, I’m interested in seeing anywhere from 30-60% of the bands. When three or four bands tour together, I’m usually indifferent about at least a band or two. However, all four of these bands I wanted to see (even though I’ve seen them all before—some several times).

I’m not a big “grind” or “core” fan, but there are a few bands that are not pure grindcore, like Cattle Decapitation, that I do enjoy.

Obituary was up next. They were the only band I had seen since 2019, and the only one I had witnessed at Roseland before. Even though this made for a fairly similar experience to the one I recently had, Obituary never disappoints. I could happily see this set every few months for the rest of my days.

I’m very much looking forward to their new album, Dying Of Everything, coming out next month (January 2023).

This was my first time seeing Carcass in the USA. I’d seen them in Denmark and the Czech Republic before. While their performance was as outstanding as ever, the sound seemed a bit off to me. I felt like I couldn’t hear Bill’s guitar or Jeff’s vocals so well. Maybe it was just where I was sitting and the sound was fine elsewhere? If Roseland hadn’t been so packed, I would have moved closer to the mixing board.

And then there was the headliner…

This was my sixth time seeing Amon Amarth, dating back to 2008 when I saw them for the first time in Sweden while they were touring in support of “With Oden on Our Side”.





The last time I saw them in the USA was also in Portland, at the Wonder Ballroom. Their last two shows in Portland (2016 and 2019) have been at Roseland. I like the Roseland Theater, but Amon Amarth have outgrown it—especially with three other bands, including Obituary and Carcass, in tow. The stated capacity of 1,400 was not nearly enough. I know of several people who wanted to go but couldn’t get tickets. The show sold out long in advance. I was hoping they’d add a second date or, better yet, add a Southern Oregon date on their way to Sacramento so I didn’t have to drive five hours each way.





It's fun to see Amon Amarth’s rise from smaller venues to bigger ones. The Wonder Ballroom, with a capacity of less than 800, wasn’t full in 2011, but they could have sold well over 2,000 tickets in Portland with these four bands. Maybe Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall or the Keller Auditorium next time? By comparison, over 2,000 tickets were sold for this tour at the Hard Rock Casino near Sacramento, and the Forum will likely see well over 12,000 tickets being sold.



The setlist was fun, even if wasn’t nearly as long as the 25-song setlist from early 2011 when they had no openers.

The stage was similar to what they used when I saw them in Europe in the 2017-2019 time frame. Video screens have been added to the “eyes” of the viking-mask-helmet-drum-kit-stand thing in the back-center of the stage. This was actually quite cool as the eyes changed with each song. The backdrops behind the drums probably weren’t even noticeable to most people in the crowd as, again, Roseland is too small for them to show off all of their wares. I could see the banners, barely, from the balcony, and they changed every few songs.

One of the most noticeable differences on this tour is the addition of the song “Put Your Back Into The Oar” which I suppose will be on their next album. You’ve probably already seen videos of crowds dropping to the floor to row during this number. Very fun but things were too tight in Roseland for much of the crowd to be able to sit and row properly.



The evening was wrapped up with “Twilight of the Thundergod” (a song that sounds too similar to “Destroyer of the Universe” to be in the same setlist IMHO).

Unless you are in Southern California, your chance to take in this tour is probably past. Will they take some time off or do another run of the states in 2023? They didn’t say and nothing has been announced (other than a few festivals in Europe in 2023).





Amon Amarth typically put out a new album every three years or so. Will another be coming quickly given the release of “Put Your Back Into The Oar” even though “The Great Heathen Army” just came out in 2022?

Will they do something similar to this tour and have three or four heavy hitters as openers again, playing at more places like the LA Forum next go around? So many questions. I don’t have the answers, but I know that this evening was a special one.



