Rotten Sound Premiere New Single "Sharing" From Upcoming New Album "Apocalypse"

Band Photo: Rotten Sound (?)

Finnish grindcore outfit Rotten Sound will release their eighth studio album “Apocalypse” on March 31st, 2023 via Season Of Mist. A first advance track from it named “Sharing“ has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Explain the band:

“‘Sharing‘ is a track about how wealthy instances in control provide mainly cosmetic help towards the ones in need to improve their public image, while the world is in turmoil. Riffs were written by guitarist Mika Aalto and it’s one of the faster ones on the album (tempo-wise) with some heaviness at the end.”

“Apocalypse” track listing:

01 – “Pacify” (0:42)

02 – “Equality” (0:46)

03 – “Sharing” (1:46)

04 – “Apocalypse” (1:05)

05 – “Suburban Bliss” (1:41)

06 – “Renewables” (0:55)

07 – “Newsflash” (1:21)

08 – “Digital Bliss” (1:17)

09 – “True And False” (0:19)

10 – “Denialist” (1:46)

11 – “Nothingness” (0:28)

12 – “Fight Back” (1:04)

13 – “Patriots” (1:15)

14 – “Ownership” (0:47)

15 – “Science” (0:49)

16 – “Empowered” (1:57)

17 – “Breach” (1:20)

18 – “Inflation” (1:24)