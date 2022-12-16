Project 86 Premiere New Single & Music Video "Metatropolis" From Upcoming New Album "Omni, Part 1"
Project 86 premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Metatropolis”, taken from their upcoming new album "Omni, Part 1", which will be out in stores February 15th.
Check out now "Metatropolis" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Project 86 are also planning to play some live shows next year, having been announced for the 2023 edition of the ‘Blue Ridge Rock Festival” in Alton, VA, which will be held from September 08th-11th, 2023.
