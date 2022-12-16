A Wake In Providence Premiere Single & Music Video “Siamo Legati Dal Terrore”
Blackened deathcore quartet A Wake In Providence‘s latest single and music video named “Siamo Legati Dal Terror” has premiered streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. That track is taken from group's latest studio full-length named “Eternity“, out now via Unique Leader.
