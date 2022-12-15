Hammerfall Returns To Nuclear Blast Records; Receives Diamond Award For Catalogue

Nuclear Blast are proud to welcome back the Swedish powerhouse HammerFall who started their career in 1997 on the label with their debut album Glory to the Brave.

Their entire Nuclear Blast catalogue from Glory to the Brave to the 2014 album (r)Evolution was recently certified with a Diamond Award for over 1.5 million worldwide sales.

And there´s been even more to celebrate - following on from Renegade (2000), Crimson Thunder (2002) and No Sacrifice, No Victory (2009), their fifth studio album Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken from 2005 is now their fourth album that has gone Gold in Sweden, whilst Crimson Thunder even went Platinum, celebrating over 60,000 sales in their home country.

HammerFall commented on the signing:

”We were part of building the label back in the day, starting with our first album. For a long time, we were along for the ride as Nuclear Blast evolved into the immense powerhouse it is today. Although we did leave for three studio albums, and we are pleased with those albums and thank everyone who worked with us on them, we are very excited to be back where we belong: with Nuclear Blast. It truly feels like we’ve come home.”

Marcus Hammer, Managing Director at Nuclear Blast comments:

“In the darkest days of the 90s of death and black metal HammerFall spearheaded a glorious revival of classic melodic metal and they are now bigger than ever before. It’s an impressive career of creative power and we are more than happy to welcome them back at the label where they started. Over the past few years, we always stayed in good contact working on their massive back catalogue and it’s a pleasure to continue the relationship for new albums in the near future. Thanks to HammerFall, their management and amazing crew!”