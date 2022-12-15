Rotting Christ Releases Surprise EP "The Apocryphal Spells Vol.1"
Greek extreme metal titans Rotting Christ has today surprised fans with the release of a new EP entitled, "The Apocryphal Spells Vol.1." The collection is comprised of songs which were previously unavailable digitally and be streamed or ordered here.
Rotting Christ's Sakis Tolis (vocals, guitars) comments: "My dear friends, I can proudly announce a compilation of rare Rotting Christ tracks that have never been released on digital platforms before. We have now the opportunity to release them via the first part of a compilation: The Apocryphal Spells. Thanks for your attention, and I hope you will enjoy them, as we also did, recording them back in the days. Spirit Up!"
Tracklisting:
1. Astral Embodiment
2. Moonlight
3. Phobia
4. Tormentor (Kreator cover)
5. Flag Of Hate/Pleasure to Kill (Kreator cover)
