Subway To Sally To Release New Album "Himmelfahrt" In March; Shares New Music Video "Wir Ihr Wollt"

Almost four long years have passed since the pioneers of German folk rock, Subway To Sally, released their last album "HEY!." Now they return with their 14th studio album, "Himmelfahrt" (eng. Ascension), out March 24, 2023 via Napalm Records. The brand new album marks a turning point in the discography of the band: since the beginning of their promising career, the musicians gave the darkest abysses of human soul a spotlight – but now, they surprise fans with the total opposite. For the first time in over 30 years of their band history, the musicians celebrate hope!

With first single "Was ihr wollt" (Engl. What you want), the folk rock trailblazers criticize the principle of reciprocity, but above that, they also give a first taste of their new sonic realms. Including catchy rhythms and rousing electronic beats, a haunting atmosphere is created and sticks with the listener. Furthermore, the album opener is accompanied by a visually stunning official music video.

Subway To Sally states on their new album:

"The new album marks a turning point. Himmelfahrt represents the ending and a new beginning at the same time. The work on the songs for Himmelfahrt began long before Covid, shortly after the release of the last album Hey!. This album addressed a broken world, the destructive treatment of people with their own kind and the environment in which they live. As the pandemic hit the world, most of the album seemed prophetic and depressing. All the material created up to that point had to be put to the test and was disposed of as outmoded.

"Subway To Sally has always dealt with the dark sides of the human soul with relish. Over the years, a lot of blood has been spilled and murdered for love. But the lust for doom is an attitude that works well when a fully fueled helicopter is waiting on the roof to carry us away from the zombie apocalypse.

"For the first time in thirty years of the band's history, we had to ask ourselves if it was time to celebrate hope. Hope is fuel for the future, and so many songs on the new album are about departure and journey, about reaching out to others to lead them from the deepest depths into the light. However, the most current events in the world put this hope to a difficult test. This explains the downer, the bitterness that clouds hope. That's why even God had to say a word on the album, to vent his own disappointment in his work."

Tracklisting:

1. Was ihr wollt

2. Leinen los

3. Weit ist das Meer

4. So tief

5. Gaudens in domino

6. Gott spricht

7. Auf dem Hügel

8. Autumn

9. Eisbrecher

10. Halt

11. Ihr kriegt uns nie

12. Lasst die Himmel fall'n

Bonus Album:

1. Gott spricht (audinity remix)

2. Auf dem Hügel (acoustic version)

3. So tief (acoustic version)

4. Was ihr wollt (acoustic version)

5. Weit ist das Meer (acoustic version)

6. So Rot MMXXI