Death Angel Joins Mexico Metal Fest's 2023 Line-Up
The legendary Bay Area thrash act, Death Angel, will play Mexico Metal Fest in 2023. The festival already includes such acts as Triptykon, Blind Guardian and Abbath.
Mexico Metal Fest will take place on November 10 & 11, 2023 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Tickets are available now on their website.
