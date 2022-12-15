Oakenform Premiere New Single "Black Heart" - Bludgeoned Singer Jon Huber (Ex-I Declare War, Ex-Pathology) Guests
Glazov, Russia-based deathcore outfit Oakenform premiere a new single titled “Black Heart”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Bludgeoned frontman Jon Huber (ex-I Declare War, ex-Pathology) guests.
