Oakenform Premiere New Single "Black Heart" - Bludgeoned Singer Jon Huber (Ex-I Declare War, Ex-Pathology) Guests

Glazov, Russia-based deathcore outfit Oakenform premiere a new single titled “Black Heart”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Bludgeoned frontman Jon Huber (ex-I Declare War, ex-Pathology) guests.



