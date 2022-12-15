Raider Premiere New Single "Trial By Chaos" From Upcoming New Album
Ontario's thrash metal quartet Raider premiere a new single titled “Trial By Chaos”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which will be out in stores April 7th, 2023.
Check out now "Trial By Chaos" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comment the band:
“Life is hard the whole way through and each and every one of us has our own personal hell to contend with in order to find meaning. We want to be a voice that is in your corner of the ring for the battles we face together, and the battles you face alone. That being said, there is no rule that facing life’s challenges should make us perpetually miserable; hat is what our live show is all about. We want people to feel welcome no matter who they are or where they come from, and to have FUN with us. If we can bring people joy and empower them even just a little bit to take on the next big thing, we have done our work.”
