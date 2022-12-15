Insomnium Premiere New Single & Music Video “White Christ” - Rotting Christ's Sakis Tolis Guests
Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)
Finnish melodic death metal group Insomnium premiere a music video for their new single “White Christ“, which also features a guest spot from Rotting Christ mainman Sakis Tolis.
Check out now "White Christ" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Comments guitarist Markus Vanhala:
“Heavy & hypnotic! A very Rotting Christ-influenced song, and it was insane that in the end Sakis of Rotting Christ ended up being featured on the song as a vocalist. Can’t wait to see people raise their fists at concerts for this banger.”
Adds bassist/vocalist Niilo Sevänen:
“This is Markus Vanhala‘s composition and maybe the heaviest song on the album. Great to have Sakis from Rotting Christ on this track too. Lyrically it is about the mindset of the main antagonist of the story and the religious fervor.”
Guitarist Ville Friman:
“A really catchy and heavy song. Also a new type of Insomnium song we have not had before on any previous albums.”
In other news Insomnium and Enslaved will be out for a North American tour this coming spring together. Black Anvil will join as opener for the below booked dates:
04/05 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
04/06 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
04/07 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
04/08 Toronto, ON – The Opera House
04/10 April Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
04/11 April Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
04/12 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
04/14 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre
04/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
04/17 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
04/18 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw
04/19 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
04/21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
04/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
04/23 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater
04/25 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
04/26 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
04/28 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
04/29 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
04/30 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Venomous Concept (Napalm Death) Premiere New Video
- Next Article:
Raider Premiere New Single "Trial By Chaos"
0 Comments on "Insomnium Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.