Insomnium Premiere New Single & Music Video “White Christ” - Rotting Christ's Sakis Tolis Guests

Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)

Finnish melodic death metal group Insomnium premiere a music video for their new single “White Christ“, which also features a guest spot from Rotting Christ mainman Sakis Tolis.

Check out now "White Christ" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.







Comments guitarist Markus Vanhala:

“Heavy & hypnotic! A very Rotting Christ-influenced song, and it was insane that in the end Sakis of Rotting Christ ended up being featured on the song as a vocalist. Can’t wait to see people raise their fists at concerts for this banger.”

Adds bassist/vocalist Niilo Sevänen:

“This is Markus Vanhala‘s composition and maybe the heaviest song on the album. Great to have Sakis from Rotting Christ on this track too. Lyrically it is about the mindset of the main antagonist of the story and the religious fervor.”

Guitarist Ville Friman:

“A really catchy and heavy song. Also a new type of Insomnium song we have not had before on any previous albums.”



In other news Insomnium and Enslaved will be out for a North American tour this coming spring together. Black Anvil will join as opener for the below booked dates:

04/05 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

04/06 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

04/07 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

04/08 Toronto, ON – The Opera House

04/10 April Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

04/11 April Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

04/12 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

04/14 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre

04/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

04/17 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

04/18 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw

04/19 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

04/21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

04/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

04/23 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater

04/25 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

04/26 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

04/28 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

04/29 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

04/30 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage