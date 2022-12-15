Venomous Concept (Napalm Death, Ex-Brutal Truth) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Timeline”
Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)
Venomous Concept - featuring Napalm Death‘s Shane Embury and John Cooke, ex-Brutal Truth vocalist Kevin Sharp and former Cancer drummer Carl Stokes - premiere their new single named “Timeline“. The song is taken from the group’s upcoming album “The Good Ship Lollipop“, which Decibel Records will release on February 24th, 2023.
Check out now "Timeline" streaming via YouTube for you below.
