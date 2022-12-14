Sigh Shares New Music Video "Shoujahitsumetsu"

Following the release of "Shiki," their new studio album, Peaceville, the cult Japanese black metal legends Sigh have released a new video for the track "Shoujahitsumetsu."

Sigh mainman Mirai Kawashima explains the meaning behind the trackL "'Shoujahitsumetsu' is a word in Buddhism and stands for "Anything that is alive has to die in the end". I tried to express my fear of death through the album, and this song should be the case in point. This is the most furious track on the album filled with my feat that will never fade away."

The release of the performance video comes just as the band are returning to London for their first show in 12 years – they’ll be playing on Wednesday 14th December at the Scala with Anaal Nathrakh .. this is not a show to be missed! "I cannot believe that it’s been 12 years since we played in the UK last time. Time flies! But anyway we’ll be back. And it is so exciting to play with a great band like Anaal Nathrakh! We will play the varied songs from our debut album 'Scorn Defeat' to the latest one 'Shiki.' Don’t miss it, or you are going to have to wait for another 12 years!" says Kawashima

Sigh’s recently released opus, "Shiki," is dark & eclectic blackened heavy metal, shrouded in traditional eastern influences, and marks the latest chapter in the Sigh legacy, which includes some of the band’s heaviest and darkest material for some years; has been wowed fans new and old and received critical acclaim from the worldwide media.