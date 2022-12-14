Ashen Premiere New Single & Music Video "Cursed Rebirth" From Upcoming New Album "Ritual of Ash"

Perth, Australia-based death metal band Ashen premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Cursed Rebirth”, taken from their upcoming debut album 'Ritual of Ash', which will be out in stores January 13th 2023 via Bitter Loss Records.

Check out now "Cursed Rebirth" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.