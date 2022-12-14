Fredlös (Entombed) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Farsot" From Upcoming Debut Album

Stockholm, Sweden-based modern folk-metal/dark metal outfit Fredlös - led by Entombed guitarist Alex Hellid - premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Farsot”, taken from their upcoming self-titled debut album, which will be out in stores on February 10, 2023, via Threeman Recordings.

Check out now "Farsot" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Fredlös is comprised of guitarists Hellid, Tomas Karlson, and Fredrik Danielsson; bassist Robert Lindgren, vocalist Liv Hope, and keyboardist Victor Dahlin.