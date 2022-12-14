Fredlös (Entombed) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Farsot" From Upcoming Debut Album
Stockholm, Sweden-based modern folk-metal/dark metal outfit Fredlös - led by Entombed guitarist Alex Hellid - premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Farsot”, taken from their upcoming self-titled debut album, which will be out in stores on February 10, 2023, via Threeman Recordings.
Check out now "Farsot" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Fredlös is comprised of guitarists Hellid, Tomas Karlson, and Fredrik Danielsson; bassist Robert Lindgren, vocalist Liv Hope, and keyboardist Victor Dahlin.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Nihilist Death Cult Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Ashen Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Fredlös (Entombed) Premiere New Single & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.