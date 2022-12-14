Nihilist Death Cult Premiere New Music Video For "Obey & Consume" From New Album "Death To All Tyrants"

Toronto’s blackened crust/death metal outfit Nihilist Death Cult premiere a new music video for “Obey & Consume”, taken from their new album "Death To All Tyrants", out in stores now.

Check out now "Obey & Consume" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.