Psychonaut Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hope”
A new Psychonaut single named “Hope“ and an official music video for it has premiered streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track is the final song to arrive from the melodic post-metal band's new studi full-length “Violate Consensus Reality“.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Acacia Strain Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Nihilist Death Cult Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Psychonaut Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.