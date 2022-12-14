The Acacia Strain Premiere New Single “Untended Graves”

Band Photo: The Acacia Strain (?)

Chicopee, Massachusetts-based deathcore outfit The Acacia Strain are back with a new track by the name of “Untended Graves“. The new single is accompanied by a visualizer clip and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Comment the band:

“‘Untended Graves‘ is a good example of our current collective writing, with some added perspective that was injected into the band recently, as well. It will be a fun one to play live next spring. However, as usual with us, it’s no indication of what’s to come.”

The band will be out touring in early 2023 performing on the below dates:

w/ Deez Nuts, UnityTX and Brothers Till We Die:

01/27 Antwerp, BEL – Kavka

01/28 Southampton, UK – The Loft

01/29 Bristol, UK – Thekla

01/30 Manchester, UK – Rebellion

01/31 Birmingham, UK – The Asylum

02/01 London, UK – Underworld

02/03 Schweinfurt, GER – Stattbahnhof

02/04 Hamburg, GER – Logo

02/05 Berlin, GER – Hole 44

02/06 Warsaw, POL – Hydrozagdka

02/07 Brno, CZE – Melodika

02/08 Budapest, HUN – A38

02/09 Wien, AUT – Flex

02/10 Bratislava, SLO – Fuga

02/11 Dornbirn, AUT – Conrad Sohm

02/12 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl

02/13 St Jean De Vegas, FRA – Secret Place

02/14 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz 3

02/15 Madrid, SPA – Nazca

02/16 Lisbon, POR – RCA

02/17 Bilbao, SPA – Stage Live

02/18 Montlucon, FRA – Le 109

02/19 Beauvais, FRA – L’Ouvre-Boite

02/20 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club

02/21 Munchen, GER – Backstage

02/22 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

02/23 Hannover, GER – Musikzentrum

02/24 Dresden, GER – Blauer Salon

02/25 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo

02/26 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel

w/ Fit For An Autopsy, Full Of Hell & Primitive Man:

03/08 Brooklyn, NY – The Monarch

03/09 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Art

03/10 Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs

03/11 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

03/12 Chicago, IL – Metro

03/14 Denver, CO – The Gothic

03/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

03/17 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

03/18 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

03/19 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

03/20 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

03/21 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

03/22 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

03/24 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

03/25 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

03/26 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

03/28 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

03/29 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)

03/30 Greensboro, NC – Arizona Pete’s

03/31 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

04/01 Worcester, MA – The Palladium