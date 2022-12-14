The Acacia Strain Premiere New Single “Untended Graves”
Chicopee, Massachusetts-based deathcore outfit The Acacia Strain are back with a new track by the name of “Untended Graves“. The new single is accompanied by a visualizer clip and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Comment the band:
“‘Untended Graves‘ is a good example of our current collective writing, with some added perspective that was injected into the band recently, as well. It will be a fun one to play live next spring. However, as usual with us, it’s no indication of what’s to come.”
The band will be out touring in early 2023 performing on the below dates:
w/ Deez Nuts, UnityTX and Brothers Till We Die:
01/27 Antwerp, BEL – Kavka
01/28 Southampton, UK – The Loft
01/29 Bristol, UK – Thekla
01/30 Manchester, UK – Rebellion
01/31 Birmingham, UK – The Asylum
02/01 London, UK – Underworld
02/03 Schweinfurt, GER – Stattbahnhof
02/04 Hamburg, GER – Logo
02/05 Berlin, GER – Hole 44
02/06 Warsaw, POL – Hydrozagdka
02/07 Brno, CZE – Melodika
02/08 Budapest, HUN – A38
02/09 Wien, AUT – Flex
02/10 Bratislava, SLO – Fuga
02/11 Dornbirn, AUT – Conrad Sohm
02/12 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl
02/13 St Jean De Vegas, FRA – Secret Place
02/14 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz 3
02/15 Madrid, SPA – Nazca
02/16 Lisbon, POR – RCA
02/17 Bilbao, SPA – Stage Live
02/18 Montlucon, FRA – Le 109
02/19 Beauvais, FRA – L’Ouvre-Boite
02/20 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club
02/21 Munchen, GER – Backstage
02/22 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
02/23 Hannover, GER – Musikzentrum
02/24 Dresden, GER – Blauer Salon
02/25 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo
02/26 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel
w/ Fit For An Autopsy, Full Of Hell & Primitive Man:
03/08 Brooklyn, NY – The Monarch
03/09 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Art
03/10 Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs
03/11 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
03/12 Chicago, IL – Metro
03/14 Denver, CO – The Gothic
03/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
03/17 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
03/18 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
03/19 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
03/20 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
03/21 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
03/22 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
03/24 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
03/25 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
03/26 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
03/28 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
03/29 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)
03/30 Greensboro, NC – Arizona Pete’s
03/31 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
04/01 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
