Underoath To Embark On "Blind Obedience" Tour With Periphery And Loathe

Underoath have announced their 2023 US outing - The Blind Obedience Tour - with special guests Periphery and Loathe. The 24-city tour kicks off on March 3 at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD making stops across the US in Pittsburgh, PA, Las Vegas, NV, Oklahoma City, OK and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works on April 2.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 16 at 10 AM, local time at underoath777.com.

Citi is the official card of the Blind Obedience Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 13 at 11 AM, ET until Thursday, December 15 at 10 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, head here.

Underøath VIP Demo Listening Party packages include general admission ticket to see Underøath live, exclusive pre-show Underøath hangout with a demo listening party, band Q&A, and group photo opportunity with the band, plus limited edition merchandise. Fans can grab VIP tickets now at underoath777.com

"We’re working on new music (as always). Some songs are done. Some are close. Some have just gotten started… but we wanted to find a way to bring you inside that creative process," Underoath shares. "At every VIP meet & greet on the Blind Obedience tour, we’re going to be having a listening party of unreleased music we’re currently working on (in various stages of completion) *as well as* never before heard demos of songs you know well. You’ll get a taste of what’s to come as well as see how far songs you already love had to come to get to your ears. We think this is going to be rad for us *and* you because if one of our favorite band was doing it, we’d jump on it (which is always our mindset going into this sort of thing)."

The tour dates are as follows:

March 3 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

March 4 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater*

March 5 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

March 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

March 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

March 10- East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt*

March 11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Club*

March 13 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 14 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

March 15 - Kansas City, MO - The Uptown Theater*

March 17 - Wichita, KS - The Cotilion*

March 18 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre*

March 20 - Boise, ID - Revolution

March 21 - Portland, OR - The Roseland Theater

March 23 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

March 24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

March 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

March 26 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

March 27 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre

March 29 - Albuquerque, NM - The El Rey Theatre*

March 31 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Diamond Ballroom

April 1 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

April 2 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

* Not a Live Nation Date