Twilight Force Releases "Sunlight Knight" Music Video

There's little more than one month left until the release of Twilight Force's new opus "At The Heart Of Wintervale." Today however, the Swedes hope to thrill their fans by releasing the second single from their upcoming long-player. "Sunlight Knight" is accompanied by an amazing pixel art, video game style video. You can check it out below.

Twilight Force comments:

"Knights! It is dangerous to go alone! Are you prepared to venture into the unknown together!?

Our second single from At the Heart of Wintervale is finally unleashed upon the mortal realms: 'Sunlight Knight'

"This is the tale of a valiant knight seeking fortune and triumph throughout the kingdom of Aloria. One day he happens upon a village hidden deep in the woods, where all light has been consumed and usurped by an ancient eldritch daemon. Our brave knight must hence journey into the daemon’s mystic realm to unbind the light, and free the villagers from the shackles of eternal darkness. Alas, the daemon appears indomitable at first. Our hero must set out again, to seek further skills and develop additional powers in order to return for the final battle... So, sharpen your swords, and witness the story as it unfolds in this sparkling nostalgic visualisation. The magnificent art and video created by KillingArtworks."