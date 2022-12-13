Ruinthrone Debuts New Music Video "I Am The Night"

Italian fantasy power metallers, RuinThrone, will be releasing their new J.R.R. Tolkien-inspired album, The Unconscious Mind Of Arda, in January via Rockshots Records. The band have released a music video for the new single, "I Am The Night". Watch below.

In this song, the band recounts the right support brought by those who dare to go in the opposite direction. The song is dedicated to those who carry a difference, to those who have the courage to be a dissonant voice. Morgoth is the symbol of it all; in the theme of Iluvatar he refused to play a music that needed to be well-tuned with the others, instead he played a dissonant melody. This bold action will be a messenger of new creations. Banded in the void, alone, the song imagines Morgoth laughing at his punishments as he completes his work.

The band adds about the song: "Talking about which song any of us would have chosen as a single, everyone agreed that at least one had to be a good power metal song. That kind of song that, when played live, you can see people flying into the bar and headbanging until the end. So the choice was between this and 'Blessed By Loneliness.' It wasn’t an easy choice, but in the end we chose 'I Am The Night'. The chorus is so epic, Haedus reaches the higher notes of his vocal range and is also easy to sing for the audience. Guitar and keyboard solos are so cool and fast, the double case, the length of the song.. no other choice but this."