Municipal Waste Added To Kreator/Lamb Of God "State Of Unrest" European Tour Dates

posted Dec 13, 2022 at 3:24 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Kreator and Lamb Of God have announced their label mates Municipal Waste as support on their State Of Unrest 2023 European co-headline tour. The run was originally due to take place in Autumn 2022, but was recently postponed until February and March 2023. Acclaimed cross-over thrashers and notorious party animals Municipal Waste from Richmond, Virginia, are known for their wild and highly energetic live shows, which makes them a perfect fit.

The tour dates are as follows:

15-Feb-2023 Munich, Germany - Zenith
17-Feb-2023 Warsaw, Poland – Stodola *low tickets*
18-Feb-2023 Riga, Latvia - Palladium *new show*
19-Feb-2023 Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box *sold out*
21-Feb-2023 Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet *new venue*
22-Feb-2023 Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box *low tickets*
24-Feb-2023 Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof *sold out*
25-Feb-2023 Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
27-Feb-2023 Paris, France - Olympia Paris *low tickets*
28-Feb-2023 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique *sold out*
02-Mar-2023 Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium *low tickets*
03-Mar-2023 Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
04-Mar-2023 Essen, Germany – Grugahalle
05-Mar-2023 Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena
07-Mar-2023 Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy *sold out*
08-Mar-2023 Bristol, UK - O2 Academy *sold out*
10-Mar-2023 Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy *sold out*
11-Mar-2023 London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy *sold out*
14-Mar-2023 Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1
15-Mar-2023 Madrid, Spain - Riviera
17-Mar-2023 Zürich, Switzerland - The Hall
18-Mar-2023 Saarbrücken, Germany - E-Werk *new venue*
19-Mar-2023 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

