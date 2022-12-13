Municipal Waste Added To Kreator/Lamb Of God "State Of Unrest" European Tour Dates
Kreator and Lamb Of God have announced their label mates Municipal Waste as support on their State Of Unrest 2023 European co-headline tour. The run was originally due to take place in Autumn 2022, but was recently postponed until February and March 2023. Acclaimed cross-over thrashers and notorious party animals Municipal Waste from Richmond, Virginia, are known for their wild and highly energetic live shows, which makes them a perfect fit.
The tour dates are as follows:
15-Feb-2023 Munich, Germany - Zenith
17-Feb-2023 Warsaw, Poland – Stodola *low tickets*
18-Feb-2023 Riga, Latvia - Palladium *new show*
19-Feb-2023 Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box *sold out*
21-Feb-2023 Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet *new venue*
22-Feb-2023 Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box *low tickets*
24-Feb-2023 Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof *sold out*
25-Feb-2023 Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
27-Feb-2023 Paris, France - Olympia Paris *low tickets*
28-Feb-2023 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique *sold out*
02-Mar-2023 Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium *low tickets*
03-Mar-2023 Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
04-Mar-2023 Essen, Germany – Grugahalle
05-Mar-2023 Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena
07-Mar-2023 Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy *sold out*
08-Mar-2023 Bristol, UK - O2 Academy *sold out*
10-Mar-2023 Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy *sold out*
11-Mar-2023 London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy *sold out*
14-Mar-2023 Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1
15-Mar-2023 Madrid, Spain - Riviera
17-Mar-2023 Zürich, Switzerland - The Hall
18-Mar-2023 Saarbrücken, Germany - E-Werk *new venue*
19-Mar-2023 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
