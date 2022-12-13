Municipal Waste Added To Kreator/Lamb Of God "State Of Unrest" European Tour Dates

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

Kreator and Lamb Of God have announced their label mates Municipal Waste as support on their State Of Unrest 2023 European co-headline tour. The run was originally due to take place in Autumn 2022, but was recently postponed until February and March 2023. Acclaimed cross-over thrashers and notorious party animals Municipal Waste from Richmond, Virginia, are known for their wild and highly energetic live shows, which makes them a perfect fit.

The tour dates are as follows:

15-Feb-2023 Munich, Germany - Zenith

17-Feb-2023 Warsaw, Poland – Stodola *low tickets*

18-Feb-2023 Riga, Latvia - Palladium *new show*

19-Feb-2023 Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box *sold out*

21-Feb-2023 Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet *new venue*

22-Feb-2023 Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box *low tickets*

24-Feb-2023 Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof *sold out*

25-Feb-2023 Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

27-Feb-2023 Paris, France - Olympia Paris *low tickets*

28-Feb-2023 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique *sold out*

02-Mar-2023 Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium *low tickets*

03-Mar-2023 Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

04-Mar-2023 Essen, Germany – Grugahalle

05-Mar-2023 Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena

07-Mar-2023 Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy *sold out*

08-Mar-2023 Bristol, UK - O2 Academy *sold out*

10-Mar-2023 Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy *sold out*

11-Mar-2023 London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy *sold out*

14-Mar-2023 Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

15-Mar-2023 Madrid, Spain - Riviera

17-Mar-2023 Zürich, Switzerland - The Hall

18-Mar-2023 Saarbrücken, Germany - E-Werk *new venue*

19-Mar-2023 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle