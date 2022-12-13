Rotting Christ Announces "Under Our Black Cult" North American Tour 2023 With Carach Angren, Uada And Gaerea

Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)

Greek extreme metal legends Rotting Christ has announced a headlining tour across the United States and Canada, which will kick off in February of next year. Joining them on the trek will be Dutch symphonic black metal band Carach Angren, Portland, Oregeon's Uada and Portuguese black metal outfit Gaerea.

The tour dates are as follows:

February 16 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live (Studio)

February 17 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

February 18 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

February 19 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

February 20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

February 21 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

February 22 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

February 23 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

February 24 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

February 25 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theater

February 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

February 28 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

March 1 - Kansas City, MO - BLVD Nights

March 2 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

March 3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

March 4 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

March 5 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

March 7 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD

March 8 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

March 9 - Boston, MA - Middle-East Downstairs