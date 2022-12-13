Rotting Christ Announces "Under Our Black Cult" North American Tour 2023 With Carach Angren, Uada And Gaerea
Greek extreme metal legends Rotting Christ has announced a headlining tour across the United States and Canada, which will kick off in February of next year. Joining them on the trek will be Dutch symphonic black metal band Carach Angren, Portland, Oregeon's Uada and Portuguese black metal outfit Gaerea.
The tour dates are as follows:
February 16 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live (Studio)
February 17 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
February 18 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
February 19 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
February 20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
February 21 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
February 22 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
February 23 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
February 24 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
February 25 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theater
February 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
February 28 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
March 1 - Kansas City, MO - BLVD Nights
March 2 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
March 3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
March 4 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
March 5 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
March 7 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD
March 8 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
March 9 - Boston, MA - Middle-East Downstairs
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
